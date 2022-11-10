Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,786,000. Oslo Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,525,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 142.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 235,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:AR opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

