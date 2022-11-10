Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,786,000. Oslo Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,525,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 142.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 235,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antero Resources Trading Down 7.5 %
NYSE:AR opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.
In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.
