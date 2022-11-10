Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 439 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AIG opened at $58.46 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.