Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 922 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of WMB opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

