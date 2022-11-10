Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Express were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

