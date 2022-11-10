Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

