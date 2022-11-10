Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $568,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Trade Desk Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

