Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $33,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

KR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

