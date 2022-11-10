Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

HDFC Bank Profile

HDB opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $72.34.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.