Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
