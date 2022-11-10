Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

