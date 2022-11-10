Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average of $215.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.63.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

