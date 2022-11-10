TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after buying an additional 459,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after buying an additional 435,195 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.