Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $49,995,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 509,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after acquiring an additional 418,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $29.01 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

