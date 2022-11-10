Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Five9 by 23.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Five9 by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $168.50.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

