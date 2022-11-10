State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,984. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap Trading Down 7.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.94. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $57.14.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

