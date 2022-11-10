Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Decreased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 154.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Jabil by 7.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,785 shares of company stock worth $4,325,878 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

