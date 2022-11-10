Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $88,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Trading Down 1.9 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

Shares of CLX opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

