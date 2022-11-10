Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 409 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tapestry Stock Down 3.3 %

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.