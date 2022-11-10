Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $209.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

