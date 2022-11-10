Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

NYSE EQNR opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

