Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,736 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $174.58 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $709.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

