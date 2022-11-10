State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,100 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $85.58 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

