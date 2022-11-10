State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Shares of GWW stock opened at $591.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.16 and its 200 day moving average is $511.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $606.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.