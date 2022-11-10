State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS stock opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.83 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

