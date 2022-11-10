ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total transaction of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,464.89 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,560.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,262.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,162.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

