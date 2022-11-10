State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.2 %

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

