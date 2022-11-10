State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 120,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 255,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 77,444 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 304.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

