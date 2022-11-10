State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.42 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

