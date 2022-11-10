State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $126.29 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

