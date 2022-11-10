ING Groep NV Purchases 549 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4,954.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $226.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.27. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

