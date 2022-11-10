State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 728.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $165.12 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

