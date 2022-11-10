Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 1,926.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,540 shares of company stock valued at $55,730,922 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

