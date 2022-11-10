State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 11,200 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,328,000 after buying an additional 274,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.