Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 916.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,554 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

