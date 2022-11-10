State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

