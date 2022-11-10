State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after acquiring an additional 403,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

CFG stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

