ING Groep NV Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 210.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after buying an additional 376,604 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

Baidu Trading Down 6.7 %

About Baidu

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.