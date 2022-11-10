Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,471 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 926,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after acquiring an additional 723,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.