Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

