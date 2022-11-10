Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

CAG stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

