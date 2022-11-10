Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOV Stock Down 5.0 %

NOV Dividend Announcement

NYSE NOV opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 751.25 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.