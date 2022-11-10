Bank of Nova Scotia Has $185.78 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.54% of Pinterest worth $185,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.