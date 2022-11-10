Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,328 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

