Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 540 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.