Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,315,811 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.59% of Citrix Systems worth $196,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 326.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

