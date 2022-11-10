Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

