Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,874 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

VTR opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

