Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,680,049 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 666,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $277,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.