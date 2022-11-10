Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

