Quent Capital LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $380,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 72.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 478.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

VLO stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

